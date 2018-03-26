Former Indians’ all-star Albert Belle arrested for indecent exposure and DUI

Belle played 12 years in major league baseball, 8 of which he spent in Cleveland

Albert Bell

Youngstown, OH (WKBN) – Five time all-star Albert Belle was arrested Sunday in Scottsdale, Arizona and charged with two counts of indecent exposure, and two counts of driving under the influence.

Belle played 12 years in major league baseball, 8 of which he spent in Cleveland. He finished with a career batting average of .295, and belted 381 homeruns during his career.

Controversy has followed Belle throughout his professional career, and life after baseball.

Belle was suspended in 1994 for using a corked bat during an MLB game. He also settled a lawsuit in 1997, after being accused of chasing and bumping kids with his car after they egged his home. In 2006, Belle was sentenced to 90 days in jail, and 5 years probation after admitting to stalking his former girlfriend.

