WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Health District Nursing Division is holding free lead poisoning and prevention screenings.

Tests are available for kids — ages one to five — who live in Warren.

Testing is Monday from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.

Testing is being done at the health district’s office at 258 East Market Street in Warren.

Parents can get results the same day.