Genevieve F. Steves Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Genevieve F. Steves, age 86, of Salem, died Monday, March 26, 2018 at the Montefiore U.P.M.C.

She was born on February 17, 1932 in Salem, Ohio, the daughter of the late William Leroy and Irene Katy (Miles) Hively.

Genevieve worked at the Ort Furniture Company as a material handler for 22 years, retiring in 1993.

She was a member of the First Church of Nazarene of Salem, a 1949 graduate of Salem High School and a member of the VFW Women’s Auxiliary 5532.

Her husband, Eugene L. “Gene” Steves, whom she married May 7, 1951, preceded her in death on June 24, 2015.

Survivors include two daughters, Karen Michael and husband, David of Salem and Kathy Houpt and husband, Donald of Salem; two sons, Kevin Steves and wife, Sherree of Abingdon, Maryland and Kirk Steves and wife, Jeanie of Austintown; a sister, Beatrice Lutz of Salem; a brother, Robert Hively of Cuyahoga Falls; 17 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren and a son-in-law, Mike Poisson of Salem.

A daughter, Kimberly Poisson preceded her in death on September 3, 2009. A brother, Eugene Hively and a sister, Mary Lou Wolfe also preceded her in death.

Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 30, 2018 at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Jason Pancake officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 29, 2018 at the funeral home.

Burial will be held at Hope Cemetery.