Governor spares life of man who killed woman in robbery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) has spared a condemned killer ahead of his scheduled execution on April 11.

The decision by the Republican governor Monday followed a recommendation on March 16 by the Ohio Parole Board in favor of clemency for death row inmate William Montgomery.

Kasich says he commuted Montgomery’s sentence to life without the possibility of parole.

Montgomery was sentenced to die for the March 1986 shooting of Debra Ogle during a robbery in the Toledo area.

Montgomery’s attorneys argued there were too much doubt and uncertainty about the case and that prosecutors withheld evidence at trial that could have changed the result.

