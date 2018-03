HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A driver involved in a crash in Howland said the sun got into his eyes on Monday morning, according to police.

Howland police said a pickup truck heading east on E. Market Street was hit by a car that pulled out in front of it near Pheasant Run Road. Police said the driver of the car said he didn’t see the truck because the sun was shining in his eyes.

No one was seriously injured, although the vehicles were damaged.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m.