Josephine A. Pryts Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – Josephine A. Pryts, 87, of Sharon, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 26, 2018.

Josephine was born in Sharon on December 4, 1930, a daughter of Patse and Rose Zoccola.

She graduated from Sharon High School in 1949 and worked at her family owned store.

In 1964, she married her husband, Thomas H. Pryts and together they welcomed three children.

Josephine was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan and enjoyed polka music, although her greatest joy was her children and grandchildren.

Josephine is survived by two sons, Thomas Pryts and Timothy Pryts, both of Sharpsville; a daughter, Mary McKee and her husband, Richard, of Sharon; ten grandchildren, Cory, Chad, Colin and Colton Pryts, Patrick, Allison and Matthew Pryts, Shaina, Caleb and Kyle McKee and four great-grandchildren, Jaiden, Zayne, Caiden and Cameron.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas H. Pryts; sisters, Fran and Marge and five brothers, Albert, Nathal, Frank, Joe and Bam.

There are no calling hours or services.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.