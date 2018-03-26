Judge orders that Youngstown murder defendant be held without bail

Gregory James is accused of killing Ronald Lewis and shooting the victim's wife in March of 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man charged in a year-old murder case in Youngstown will remain behind bars without bail until his trial in May.

Prosecutors say Lewis could have testified against James in another murder case, and the shootings were meant to silence any potential witnesses.

A Youngstown detective testified Monday in court that James’ DNA was found at the murder scene.

Judge R. Scott Krichbaum determined that James poses a danger to the community and ordered him held without bail.

