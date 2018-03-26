Kathleen A. Silvis Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Kathleen A. Silvis, 70, of Warren, formerly of Niles, died Monday, March 26, 2018 at her residence.

She was born September 21, 1947, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Thomas P. and Miriam Jones Allison.

Kathleen was a graduate of Howland High School, class of 1965.

She worked at Packard Electric for 35 years, retiring as a quality technician at Plant 11.

She is survived by her sister, Theresa Allison of Niles and a niece, Beth Ann Antonaccio of Warren, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronny M. Silvis, whom she married on October 10, 1991 and died December 5, 2016; a brother, Thomas H. Allison and a sister, Eileen Allison.

As per Kathleen’s wishes, there are no calling hours or services.

Entombment will be in Niles City Cemetery.

Arrangements where handled by the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Niles, Ohio.