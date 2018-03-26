Kiser and Kline named Trumbull County Players of the Year



HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Newton Falls standout Izzy Kline and LaBrae’s Logan Kiser were named the 2018 Trumbull County Players of the Year.

The annunal Trumbull County Player of the Year banquet was held at Leo’s Ristorante in Howland.

Kline averaged 20.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 3.8 steals per game last season for the Tigers. She is also the all-time leading scorer and rebounder. She helped lead the Tigers to a Division III District Title and a trip to Regionals. Her older sister Gabby won this award just two years ago.

Kiser averaged 14.3 points per game for the Vikings. He also posted an average of 6.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 2.4 steals per contest. Logan’s older sister, MacKenzie, also won this award, back in 2013.