Linda Y. Minor Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Linda Y. Minor, 69, of Warren, entered into eternal rest Monday, March 26, 2018 at her home.

She was born August 21, 1948 in Washington, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Leroy Kennedy and Henrietta Monroe and had lived in Ohio since 1972.

Linda graduated from high school in Pennsylvania and was well-loved as a cook in the Warren City Schools.

A member of New Jerusalem Fellowship Church, she enjoyed family, her grandchildren, watching crime stories on television, cooking and shopping for food.

She is sadly missed by her loving daughter, Tracy Ford of Columbia, Maryland; three grandsons, D’Ontra Hudson of Youngstown and De’Vonta and De’Zon Clark, both of Columbia, Maryland; a sister, Mary Blake of New York; two brothers, John of Washington, Pennsylvania and Louis (Gail) Monroe of Florida and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are her parents; her husband, Dennis Minor; one sister, Louise Monroe and one brother, Glenn Monroe.

Services are 4:00 p.m. Saturday, March 31, 2018 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, with Rev. Alton Merrell, Sr. officiating.

Friends may call 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. Saturday, March 31 at the funeral home prior to services.

Final committal services will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, April 2 at Pineview Memorial Park, with burial to follow.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 29 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



