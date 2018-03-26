Louis H. Pagley Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Louis H. Pagley, 70, died Monday, March 26, 2018 at Haven Convalescent Home in New Castle.

He was born July 8, 1947 in New Castle, a son of the late Alexander and Grace (Felix) Pagley.

Mr. Pagley was a trackman for Conrail Railroad for 25 years and he worked in maintenance at Pagley’s Pasta and More for number of years.

He was a member of the Union Calabrese and was an avid Pirates fan, reader and history buff.

He is survived by one son, Joshua Pagley of Clearfield, Pennsylvania; one brother, Anthony J. Pagely, Sr. and wife, Toni Jean of New Castle; two sisters, Alexis M. Masi and husband, John of New Castle and Constance A. D’Ambrosi of New Castle and a number of nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Dominick and James Pagley and his brother-in-law, Reggie D’Ambrosi.

Visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Blessing services will be held Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

