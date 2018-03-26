Man arrested in Youngstown, charged with beating of 6-year-old

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The U.S. Marshals have arrested a man in Youngstown, charged with the beating of a 6-year-old child.

Justin Clark was arrested and charged with three counts of child endangerment Monday morning. U.S. Marshals picked him up at a house on the 400 block of Salt Springs Road in Youngstown.

Clark had been indicted on Thursday.

Prosecutors say earlier this year, Clark kicked his girlfriend’s son in the face, breaking his nose. Doctors then discovered that the child had older injuries.

Prosecutors say Clark has a history of domestic violence-related convictions.