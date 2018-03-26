Man arrested in Youngstown, charged with beating of 6-year-old

Clark had been indicted on Thursday

WKBN Staff Published: Updated:
Justin Clark, Youngstown, arrested for child endangerment

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The U.S. Marshals have arrested a man in Youngstown, charged with the beating of a 6-year-old child.

Justin Clark was arrested and charged with three counts of child endangerment Monday morning. U.S. Marshals picked him up at a house on the 400 block of Salt Springs Road in Youngstown.

Clark had been indicted on Thursday.

Prosecutors say earlier this year, Clark kicked his girlfriend’s son in the face, breaking his nose. Doctors then discovered that the child had older injuries.

Prosecutors say Clark has a history of domestic violence-related convictions.

 

.

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s