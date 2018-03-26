Man convicted of teen’s murder sentenced to death penalty

Authorities say Alianna was beaten and stabbed and the South Euclid man's DNA matched evidence

By Published:
Bond was set at $3 million for Christopher Whitaker of Cleveland in connection to the death of a teen girl.

CLEVELAND (AP) – A registered sex offender convicted of raping and killing a 14-year-old Ohio girl has been sentenced to death.

A judge Monday followed the jury’s recommendation in sentencing 45-year-old Christopher Whitaker. The judge could have opted for life in prison.

Whitaker was found guilty March 13 of aggravated murder and charges including kidnapping and rape in Alianna DeFreeze’s death. Her body was found in an abandoned home in Cleveland in January 2017, three days after her mother reported her missing when she didn’t arrive at school.

Authorities say Alianna was beaten and stabbed and the South Euclid man’s DNA matched evidence.

Whitaker told investigators he was high on cocaine and blacked out. His attorney told jurors he’s remorseful.

A message seeking comment with his attorney wasn’t immediately returned.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s