Man wanted on public indecency charges arrested

This is not the first time he has been charged with public indecency, in April, Shannon was arrested on the same charges

By Published: Updated:
Eric Shannon, charged with public indecency in Warren.
WARREN: Arrested March 15 - Eric Shannon, 31, charged with public indecency

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police have arrested a man wanted on charges of public indecency.

Eric Shannon, 31, was charged in early March after he was accused of touching himself inappropriately in front of Schwebel’s in Warren. This is not the first time he has been charged with public indecency. In April, Shannon was arrested on the same charges after reports that he flashed his genitals at several places in the city. 

Police arrested him Saturday after they saw him walking down the street and were aware he had a warrant out for his arrest.

He was taken into custody and transported to Trumbull County Jail.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s