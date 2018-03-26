Man wanted on public indecency charges arrested

Related Coverage Police searching for man accused of touching himself in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police have arrested a man wanted on charges of public indecency.

Eric Shannon, 31, was charged in early March after he was accused of touching himself inappropriately in front of Schwebel’s in Warren. This is not the first time he has been charged with public indecency. In April, Shannon was arrested on the same charges after reports that he flashed his genitals at several places in the city.

Police arrested him Saturday after they saw him walking down the street and were aware he had a warrant out for his arrest.

He was taken into custody and transported to Trumbull County Jail.