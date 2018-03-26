Margaret Evans Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio – Margaret Evans, 97, passed away Monday morning, March 26, 2018, at Hospice House following a very brief illness.

Margaret was born July 30, 1920, in Campbell, the daughter of the late Steve and Susie Mendgik Masajlo and was a lifelong area resident.

Mrs. Evans was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening and more recently, she loved watching her flowers grow. She also enjoyed going to bingo and playing the lottery.

She was a member of St. Michael Orthodox Church in Youngstown.

Her husband of 56 years, George F. Evans, whom she married February 15, 1941, passed away November 19, 1997.

Margaret leaves many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, including caregivers, Nancy Gasper and Janet Rich.

Besides her husband, Margaret was preceded in death by two brothers, Steve and Michael Masajlo.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, Saturday, March 31, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown, where funeral services will take place at Noon.

Committal services will follow the services at the funeral home and will be at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

Special thanks from Margaret’s family to Hospice House for the kindness shown and care given during her stay.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to send condolences online to Margaret’s family.