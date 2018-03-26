Marjorie N. Mellinger Obituary

LEETONIA, Ohio – Marjorie N. Mellinger, 91, of Leetonia, died Monday, March 26, 2018 at Briarfield Manor, Youngstown.

Marjorie was born, April 23, 1926, daughter of the late Paul and Hermine “Minnie” Radke Otto.

She was a homemaker and a was active in various churches that she attended.

In her spare time, Marjorie enjoyed gardening and golfing.

Her husband, Henry Ross Mellinger, whom she married, July 5, 1946, died January 7, 2018.

She is survived by two daughters, Lorraine (Jeffrey) Allison of Leetonia and Joyce (Scott) Simpson of Melbourne Beach, Florida; a granddaughter, Amanda Simpson; a stepgrandson, Jeffrey (Whitney) Allison and a stepgreat-grandson, Kort Allison.

Marjorie was preceded in death by a brother, Glenn Otto.

A joint memorial service for Marjorie and her husband Henry will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 7, 2018 at the Oakdale Cemetery Chapel, Leetonia, with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating, burial to follow.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, Oh 44512.

Send condolences to the family at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 28 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.