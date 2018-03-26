Niles posts 1st win; DeFalco strikes out 13

On Wednesday, the Dragons are scheduled to take on Poland.

Niles Red Dragons High School Baseball - Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Marco DeFalco struck out 13 batters in 5 1/3 innings as Niles registers their first victory of the season by defeating Edgewood, 5-3. DeFalco didn’t allow a single base hit. Brandon Hayes shut the door on the Warriors for the game’s final five outs.

DeFalco and Zach Leonard each had two hits apiece. Joe Gallo and Leonard had a double, respectively. Ken Flanigan drove in a pair of runs for Niles (1-1).

Edgewood saw four batters reach base on singles (Dominic Paolillo, Frank Sloan, Chris Morici, Jacob Zappitelli). Sloan reached base three times as he was walked twice also.

