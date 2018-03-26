Offensive barrage charged Jackson-Milton to big win

Jackson-Milton is scheduled to meet Badger tomorrow.

Jackson Milton Bluejays High School Baseball - North Jackson, OH

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Jackson-Milton was able to post 14 base hits in their 20-0 win over Southington this evening. Frankie Prozy, Joey Williams and Nick Rich each had 3 hits apiece. Prozy drove in 4 runs and had a triple. Williams scored a team-high 4 runs and finished with 2 RBIs. Rich plated 3 runs and belted a double. Luke Campbell also had a triple with a pair of RBIs.

Sebastian Lay threw the first 3 innings for Jackson-Milton before giving way to Joey Williams and Luke Campbell. Lay allowed one hit and struck out 6 batters.

Brandon Barnhart singled and walked for the Wildcats.

