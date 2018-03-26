Officers identified in fatal Columbus SWAT shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police has identified the two officers who allegedly shot and killed a 25-year-old woman during a SWAT standoff Saturday.

According to the Columbus Police, officers were called to the 6300 block of Whims Road, just before 4:30am, Saturday, on the reports of gunshots in the area.

Police say when they arrived on scene, they encountered Kaitlin Marie Demeo, 25, of Columbus, who had barricaded herself inside the residence with a rifle.

Columbus Police SWAT and Negotiation Team officers arrived on the scene and attempted to negotiate with Demeo, but were unsuccessful, according to a press release.

Shortly after 8:00am, police say, Demeo fired shots from a rear upstairs window. Two Columbus Police SWAT officers returned fire. Demeo was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified the officers as Glenn Thivener, a 29-year veteran with the Columbus Division of Police, and Keith Kise, a 22-year veteran with the division.

This is the fourth police-involved shooting in Columbus in 2018 and it remains under investigation.