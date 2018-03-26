Officers identified in fatal Columbus SWAT shooting

Police have identified the officers as Glenn Thivene and Keith Kise

NBC4 Staff Published: Updated:
The Columbus Division of Police has identified the two officers who allegedly shot and killed a 25-year-old woman during a SWAT standoff Saturday. Photo courtesy of WCMH.
The Columbus Division of Police has identified the two officers who allegedly shot and killed a 25-year-old woman during a SWAT standoff Saturday. Photo courtesy of WCMH.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police has identified the two officers who allegedly shot and killed a 25-year-old woman during a SWAT standoff Saturday.

According to the Columbus Police, officers were called to the 6300 block of Whims Road, just before 4:30am, Saturday, on the reports of gunshots in the area.

Police say when they arrived on scene, they encountered Kaitlin Marie Demeo, 25, of Columbus, who had barricaded herself inside the residence with a rifle.

Columbus Police SWAT and Negotiation Team officers arrived on the scene and attempted to negotiate with Demeo, but were unsuccessful, according to a press release.

Shortly after 8:00am, police say, Demeo fired shots from a rear upstairs window. Two Columbus Police SWAT officers returned fire. Demeo was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified the officers as Glenn Thivener, a 29-year veteran with the Columbus Division of Police, and Keith Kise, a 22-year veteran with the division.

This is the fourth police-involved shooting in Columbus in 2018 and it remains under investigation.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s