Pa. man who clung to girlfriend’s moving SUV dies after fall

Jessica Ann Royall initially was charged with felony assault following Friday's accident in Cranberry

CRANBERRY, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania woman who allegedly was driving drunk with her boyfriend clinging to the luggage rack of her SUV will face more serious charges following his death from injuries sustained when he fell from the vehicle.

Jessica Ann Royall initially was charged with felony assault following Friday’s accident in Cranberry. But authorities say she’ll now face homicide charges after 27-year-old Ryan Minett died Saturday from blunt force trauma to his head, torso and extremities.

Witnesses say Minett screamed to onlookers to “Call 911” and “Call the police’ – as he clung to the luggage rack, his knees pressed against the SUV. He eventually fell and tumbled about 53 feet before he hit a light post.

The 28-year-old Royall was found at her home. She told police she had been arguing with Minett and that he had been living with her.

