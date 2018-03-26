Pauline Tomo Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 2, at St. Charles Church, celebrated by Rev. Gerald DeLucia for Pauline Tomo, 66, of Boardman, who passed away peacefully Monday evening, March 26, with her family by her side.

Pauline was born June 25, 1951 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Paul and Valeria Schlosser Tomo.

She attended St. Charles School and was a 1969 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School. In 1977 she graduated from Youngstown State University’s School of Nursing.

Pauline worked at Southside Hospital and later North Side Hospital in the critical care unit, retiring in 2013.

She was a member of the Catholic Nurses Association, St. Charles Church and sang in the choir. Pauline was a accomplished organist and studied Russian and Slovak languages. She enjoyed gardening and woodworking.

Pauline leaves to cherish her memory a sister, Margaret Chavera and her daughters, Tina, Lisa and Amy; two brothers, Greg (Mary Ann) and their children, Kelly, Alan (Katie) and Leah (Michael) Franic and Ron (Mary Ellen) and their children, Shannon (Scott) Augulia, Gretchen (Josh) Depo, Nathaniel and Alexandra and many grandnieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. Saturday, March 31, at the Fox Funeral Home and from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 2 at St. Charles Church prior to Mass.

Material tributes can be made in Pauline’s memory to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio 44512.

Arrangements are by the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman. Family and friends may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to send condolences.