Police: Man pretends to be EMS to avoid heavy traffic

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Police say a New York man turned on red and blue lights and pretended to be Emergency Medical Services to avoid a traffic backup in Pennsylvania.

The Morning Call reports police were called to the scene on Interstate 80 in Stroudsburg Saturday when the man started forcing drivers to change lanes so he could get through traffic.

Authorities say the 28-year-old Narrowsburg man claimed to be a firefighter and EMS in New York, but he had no identifying information. Officials at the agencies he claimed to work for told officers he hadn’t worked for them since 2013.

Police say the man’s car was not authorized to flash emergency lights.

He has been charged with impersonating a public servant.

Information from: The Morning Call, http://www.mcall.com

