Rain, rain, go away…

Grab an umbrella and keep it close for the rest of your week. Tuesday morning the rain arrives, and persists with widespread showers through Thursday.

Tuesday’s morning commute looks troublesome, with a slight risk for some freezing rain as early morning temperatures sit near freezing.

A rumble of thunder is possible for Tuesday afternoon as the rainfall is heavy at times. On top of freezing rain and heavy rainfall, wind gusts will be near 30s at times, making for reduced visibility on the roads.

The rain does taper off slightly just before the weekend, but the chance for rain snow mix moves in with overnight lows beneath freezing.

