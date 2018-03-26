Report: Drunk man exposed himself to Youngstown police officers

Kevin Matlock, 45, was charged with disorderly conduct, public indecency and possession of marijuana

Kevin Matlock, charged with public indecency and disorderly conduct in Youngstown.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police said a man exposed himself to Youngstown police officers during a drunken outburst.

Kevin Matlock’s ex-girlfriend called police Saturday night to report that Matlock came to her house while he was intoxicated.

Police said Matlock left prior to officers’ arrival, but he was found stumbling down the sidewalk nearby. Police said he was yelling loudly and refused to identify himself to officers.

At one point, Matlock took off his jacket and screamed, “Well, just kill me then. Go ahead and kill me,” according to a police report.

Police said officers told Matlock to go home, but he said, “Well, how about this instead?” and pulled down his pants. Police said Matlock then pulled down his underwear, exposing himself to officers and nearly brushing his genitalia up against an officer.

According to the report, neighbors nearby witnessed the incident.

Matlock was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and public indecency.

He was first taken to the hospital, where police said he was found with marijuana. He was additionally cited for possession of marijuana, and he was taken to the Mahoning County Jail.

