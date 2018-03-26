Retired Canfield police K9 passes away

Thor’s specialty was finding drugs, but his greatest accomplishment was when he found a missing girl in North Jackson

By Published: Updated:
Canfield K9 Thor passes away

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Thor, one of the Canfield Police Department’s K9s, has passed away.

The 11-year-old German Shepherd retired last July because of health issues. Hip dysplasia made it difficult for him to walk.

He had served the department for seven years.

Thor’s specialty was finding drugs, but his greatest accomplishment came in November of 2016 when he found a missing girl in North Jackson.

When Thor retired, the department brought on Rocky, a 2-year-old Dutch Shepherd, to replace him.


.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s