Retired Canfield police K9 passes away

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Thor, one of the Canfield Police Department’s K9s, has passed away.

The 11-year-old German Shepherd retired last July because of health issues. Hip dysplasia made it difficult for him to walk.

He had served the department for seven years.

Thor’s specialty was finding drugs, but his greatest accomplishment came in November of 2016 when he found a missing girl in North Jackson.

When Thor retired, the department brought on Rocky, a 2-year-old Dutch Shepherd, to replace him.

