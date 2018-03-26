Richard F. Schiffauer Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – Prayers will be 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 29, at the Fox Funeral Home in Boardman, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Charles Church, celebrated by Rev. Philip Rogers, for Richard F. Schiffauer, 85, who passed away peacefully on Monday, March 26, 2018, at Continuing Health Care of Boardman.

Richard was born May 21, 1932, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, son of John and Catherine Costic Schiffauer.

A member of the Army National Guard, he worked in sales and management.

Richard married the former Imelda Boes on August 6, 1955 and together they had five children.

Richard was a parishioner of St. Charles Church, where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus and a lector.

He loved being with his children and grandchildren.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Imelda; three sons, Richard (Sharon) of Silver Springs, Maryland and John and Robert (Marcia), all of Boardman; two daughters, Mary (Kevin) O’Donnell of Boardman and Janet (Richard) Graffeo of West Islip, New York; nine grandchildren, Christopher, Katie, Kyle, Brittany, Courtney, Anthony, John, Larry and Jennifer and two great-grandchildren, Mason and Ashley; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his grandson, Joey and brother, Bernie.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 28, at Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

Richards’s family has requested that material tributes be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

Interment will take place at Calvary cemetery.

