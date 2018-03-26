Richard “Rick” L. Williams Obituary

BELOIT, Ohio – Richard “Rick” L. Williams, 42, of Beloit passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2018 at the Cleveland Clinic.

Richard was born in Salem on June 28, 1975 the son of Ronald K. and Sandra L. (Cummings) Williams.

Richard worked at MAC Trailer as a fabricator.

He enjoyed woodworking; especially remodeling his home; a proud Harley Davidson owner and was known for working on and fixing anything mechanical.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia “Patti” Holodnak Williams; his brother, Ronald (Kathy Butcher) Williams, Jr.; his nephew, Vince and niece, Sophie; Stevie Holodnak, Robbie (Michelle) Holodnak, Tara Holodnak, Timmy (Amanda) Holodnak and 12 grandchildren who affectionately called him “Pappy”.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 31, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown funeral home in Sebring.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 30 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Saturday, March 31 from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.

Friends may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com.

Memorial contributions can be made in Ricks honor to the funeral home.

