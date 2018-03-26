Robert Wade Beckman Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Robert Wade Beckman, 68, of Warren, Ohio passed away Monday, March 26, 2018 at his residence.

He was born November 15, 1949 in Cumberland, Maryland son of Harold and Ethel Beckman.

He married Karen Toth Beckman on September 10, 1988.

He was employed at Copperweld Steel Corp for 21 years.

Robert was a member of the Cortland Moose and loved to play golf.

He is survived by his wife, Karen Beckman of Warren, Ohio and a sister, Linda Horton of Champion, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his sister and a nephew.

Services will be held at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 30, 2018. Pastor James Dittmar will officiate.

Friends may call at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m – 1:00 p.m. prior to services.

Burial will be at Pineview Memorial Park.

