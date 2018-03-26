Ryan Lee Palm Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Ryan Lee Palm, 26, of Warren, died Monday, March 26, 2018, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital of natural causes.

Ryan was born July 12, 1991, in Warren, Ohio, the son of David L. and Jami Jones Palm.

A life long area resident, he enjoyed shooting pool and camping. He was a fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns, Cavs and Indians.

Ryan is survived by his parents; a daughter, Emma Ryan Palm of Howland, Ohio; two brothers, David L. Palm III of Warren, Ohio and Tanner J. Palm of Warren, Ohio; three sisters, Danielle (Juan) Ramirez of Howland, Ohio, Amanda (Jordan) Palm of Chicago, Illinois and Hope (Bryan) Bailey of Texas; maternal grandmother, Patricia Jones of Niles, Ohio; paternal grandfather, David Palm of Niles, Ohio; paternal grandmother, Sally Palm of Liberty, Ohio; a nephew, Johnny Ramirez and a niece, Reyna Ramirez.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Roy Jones.

A memorial service will be at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, March 29, 2018, at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio.

Calling hours will be from 5:00 p.m. until time of service on Thursday, March 29 at the funeral home.

The family request that in lieu of flowers that material donations be made in Ryan’s name to the funeral home, to be distributed to between his favorite charities.

