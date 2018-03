HERSHEY, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Sharon trails Imhotep Charter 37-15 at halftime of the PIAA Class 4A State Championship Game in Hershey.

Elite Williams led the Tigers with 10 points and five rebounds in the first half. Sharon shot just 20% from the field through the first two quarters.

The Tigers are seeking their first state title since 1957. Sharon entered the night riding a 24-game win streak.

