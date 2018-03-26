Suspect accused of breaking into Liberty home

The residents called officers a second time when the suspect returned a few minutes later.

Police in Liberty say Robert Calvin tried to break into a house early Sunday.

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Police charged a man for forcing his way into a house early Sunday morning.

According to the report, 30-year-old Robert Calvin from Diamond, Ohio, kicked in a door at the home on Laurel Street around 2 a.m.

Residents told investigators that Calvin ran away from the home after they shoved him. The residents called officers a second time when Calvin returned a few minutes later.

Officers arrested Calvin in the backyard of the home. He will be arraigned in Girard Municipal Court.

He was charged with aggravated burglary.

This is a developing story, WKBN will provide further information as it is provided. 

