Kennedy Catholic boys open state championship game on 30-0 run!

Hershey, PA (WKBN) – The Kennedy Catholic boys basketball team is one win away from their 9th state championship in school history.

It took the Golden Eagles just 4 seconds to start the scoring, and they are pouring it on from there. Kennedy Catholic started the game on a 30-0 run! Junior Maceo Austin had 16 points during that 1st quarter blitz, and junior Oscar Tshiebwe had 4 dunks.

Kennedy Catholic leads Lourdes Regional 48-16 at halftime.

