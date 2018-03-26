Valli C. Ieropoli Obituary

LISBON, Ohio – Valli C. Ieropoli, 68, passed away early Monday morning, March 26, in the emergency department at East Liverpool City Hospital following a sudden illness.

Born November 7, 1949 in Salem, she was a daughter of the late Carmen P. and Mildred M. (Mobley) Ieropoli.

She worked at the Morning Journal and previously at Kitchen and Bath World in Canfield and the Farm & Dairy.

She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

She was a devoted mother and grandmother to her children, Allan Joseph and Rebecca Joseph, both of Lisbon and Jeffrey Walter of Salem; two grandchildren, Carmen Phillips and Caden Clark. She leaves her sister, Mary Ann Bacon of Hanoverton and a brother, Nicky Ieropoli of Lisbon; as well as her nephews, Michael Dutton and Jesse Ieropoli.

A member of St. George Catholic Church and the Lisbon Eagles Aerie 2216 Ladies Auxiliary, she will be remembered as a hard worker and a reliable caregiver to those in need.

She enjoyed reading and wrote in her journal every day. She also enjoyed music and attended many concerts.

A 1968 graduate of David Anderson High School; she had been a majorette and a member of the National Honor Society.

There will be a memorial service at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 28, at the Weber Funeral Home with the Rev. Robert Edwards officiating.

The family will receive friends from 5:30 p.m. until the time of the service at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home Wednesday, March 28.

