Virginia Mae (Guthrie) Haspel Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Virginia Mae (Guthrie) Haspel, of Greenville, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 26, 2018 in Sharon Regional Hospital. She was 85 and the last of ten children.

On July 7, 1956 she married her husband of 59 years, the late Oscar A. Haspel, Jr., who passed away March 31, 2015.

Virginia was born February 24, 1933 in Farrell, Pennsylvania to Amos F. and Pearl M. (Redmond) Guthrie.

Virginia was a graduate of Hickory High School class of 1952 and the Shenango Valley Business School.

She worked for 12 years at BiLo grocery store and retired from Thrift Drug Store.

She was a member of St. Marks United Church of Christ, the Reynolds VFW ladies auxiliary and enjoyed bowling, bingo and time with her husband, Oscar, at Geneva on the Lake. Most important to her was spending time with her family; especially her grandchildren.

Virginia is survived by her daughter, Rebecca (Scott) Miller of Loveland, Ohio; two sons, Robert J. Haspel of Transfer, Pennsylvania and Michael P. (Riva) Haspel of Wesley Chapel, Florida; grandchildren, Daniel, Brittany, Nicholas, Jacob, Jessica and Michael; great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband and four brothers, Clifford, Clyde, Earnest and Joseph; also a sister, Louise and three brothers who passed away as infants.

Friends may call Thursday, March 29, 2018 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 124 Main Street, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania 16150.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 29, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will take place in Westside Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 29 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



