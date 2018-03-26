Cleveland woman found dead in garbage can shot, stabbed

She was a mother of four who worked as a server at a downtown Cleveland restaurant.

Associated Press Published: Updated:
Shooting Generic

CLEVELAND (AP) – Authorities say a woman whose body was found in a garbage can at an abandoned house in Cleveland died of a gunshot wound to the head and stab wounds to her body.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled Miriam Johnson’s death a homicide. The medical examiner’s office says there were stab wounds to her torso, arms and legs.

Authorities have said the 31-year-old Cleveland Heights woman was reported missing by her family March 6, about a week after her mother last saw her. Johnson’s body was found Thursday on Cleveland’s east side.

Cleveland Heights police say they’ve been following leads since Johnson was reported missing. No charges have been filed.

Cleveland.com says Johnson was a mother of four who worked as a server at a downtown Cleveland restaurant.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s