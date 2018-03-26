Youngstown organization is holding felon-friendly job fair

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Taft Neighborhood Promise is holding Job Opportunites on Tuesday.

It is a felon-friendly job fair.

Applicants can meet potential employers from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Metro Assembly Church in Youngstown.

About 14 employers will be taking applications.

There will also be employment resource groups at the event.

Staff attorneys and paralegals from Community Legal Aid Services will be attending to help job seekers who are finding legal barriers to getting a job.

The complete list of employers attending includes —

Comfort Keepers

Mercy Health

Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation

City of Youngstown Department of Parks and Recreation

Compass Family Services

Callos

The Enclave at YSU

MPW Industrial Services

Home Care at Callos

Safehouse Ministries

Youngstown City School District

Happy Campers Day Care

TLM Residential Services

American Maintenance Services