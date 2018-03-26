Youngstown organization is holding felon-friendly job fair

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Taft Neighborhood Promise is holding Job Opportunites on Tuesday.
It is a felon-friendly job fair.
Applicants can meet potential employers from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Metro Assembly Church in Youngstown.
About 14 employers will be taking applications.
There will also be employment resource groups at the event.
Staff attorneys and paralegals from Community Legal Aid Services will be attending to help job seekers who are finding legal barriers to getting a job.
The complete list of employers attending includes —
- Comfort Keepers
- Mercy Health
- Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation
- City of Youngstown Department of Parks and Recreation
- Compass Family Services
- Callos
- The Enclave at YSU
- MPW Industrial Services
- Home Care at Callos
- Safehouse Ministries
- Youngstown City School District
- Happy Campers Day Care
- TLM Residential Services
- American Maintenance Services
.