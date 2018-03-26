YSU to receive $293,943 award from National Science Foundation

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Monday U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan announced that Youngstown State University will receive a $293,943 National Science Foundation (NSF) award.

The award money will fund the project, “RUI: Mechanistic Elucidation of the Formation of Secondary Building Units in Metal Organic Frameworks via Tandem Spectroscopic and Synthetic Approaches.”

“This award for Youngstown State will help the university meet the demands of its research and further advance innovation and discovery in chemistry,” Ryan said. “Investments in metal-organic frameworks will contribute to overcoming barriers to large scale industrial implementation. I’m proud to have helped Youngstown State get this award and look forward to seeing what their research finds.”

“We are honored and excited to receive this prestigious NSF grant to study the mechanism of metal-organic framework (MOF) formation. MOFs have shown promise in applications such as carbon dioxide capture and water purification. However, large-scale synthesis/production has been a barrier for commercialization. The benefits for unraveling the mechanism of formation for these materials includes enhanced rational design of new MOFs, improved techniques for large-scale syntheses, and increased industrial and commercial relevance. This project has the potential to impact our community by not just advancing science, but also providing opportunities for our students to perform research, explore the frontiers of chemistry, and engage with the community,” said Dr. Douglas Genna, principal investigator of the project and assistant professor at YSU.

For more information on the project and the grant you can visit the National Science Foundation website.

