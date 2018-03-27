2018 WKBN Girls’ Starting 5 announced

This years winner are some of the best to hit the hardwood this season and standouts that have dominated our highlights over the last 17 weeks

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The high school basketball season is officially over here in The Valley. It’s time to start handing out our postseason awards. This year marks the tenth anniversary for our WKBN Starting 5. This years winner are some of the best to hit the hardwood this season and standouts that have dominated our highlights over the last 17 weeks! Here is our WKBN Girls Starting Five Class of 2018.

Dayshanette Harris

DAYSHANETTE HARRIS – URSULINE
For the third straight season, our WKBN Starting 5 includes Dayshanette Harris. The Ursuline junior led the Valley with a staggering 25 points per game this season. Harris also managed six assists and four steals per contest, and was named First Team All-State in Division II.

Izzy Kline

IZZY KLINE – NEWTON FALLS
No one has scored more points, or grabbed more rebounds at Newton Falls, than Izzy Kline. The Tigers’ senior averaged over 20 points, and 12 rebounds per game this season. She will graduate with five school records. Her 1,604 career points and 988 career rebounds rank number one in both the girls’ and boys’ record book.

Malia Magestro

MALIA MAGESTRO – KENNEDY CATHOLIC
Kennedy Catholic Sophomore sensation Malia Magestro is likewise a part of this year’s class. The Eagles’ sophomore led all of District Ten this year with 22 points per game, including 51 three pointers. Magestro scored 40 in a game this year, and helped lead Kennedy Catholic to the State Quarterfinals.

Kayla Muslovski

KAYLA MUSLOVSKI – COLUMBIANA
Magestro is not the only sophomore in our Starting 5. Columbiana’s Kayla Muslovski has also made the cut… The Clippers guard racked up over 21 points… and 5 steals per game this season. Muslovski broke the school’s single game scoring record with 45 points against Wellsville, and helped lead Columbiana to the Eastern Ohio Athletic League championship.

Natalie Zuchowski

NATALIE ZUCHOWSKI – WEST BRANCH
6’3″ center Natalie Zuchowski rounds out this year’s list. The West Branch senior averaged over 13 points and 8 rebounds per game this season, and broke the school record with 209 career blocks. Zuchowski finished with over 11 hundred career points, and helped lead the state ranked Warriors to a league title, and the District Championship in back to back seasons. She is committed to play college basketball at Shawnee State.

