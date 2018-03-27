Angelo Mancino, Jr. Obituary

CHAMPION, Ohio – Angelo Mancino Jr., 76, passed away Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at Hillcrest Hospital in Cleveland.

He was born June 23, 1941 in Youngstown, Ohio the son of the late Angelo and Nicholena Mancino.

He was a graduate of East High School.

He retired from H&R Block as a manager and had previously worked at IDS and also had owned and operated Angelo’s Pizza Shop in Cortland.

Angelo was a member of St. Robert Bellarmine Church in Cortland.

He was an avid sports fan; especially the Cleveland Indians and watching his grandchildren.

He is survived by his children, David (Shannon) Mancino of Cincinnati, Dominique (Steve) Schwietert of Cincinnati, Adam (Sarah) Mancino of Cincinnati, Debrorah (Chuck) Biancucci of Moon Township, Pennsylvania and Pam (Kyle) Kilpatrick of Cortland; 13 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a sister, Jean Popovich of Hubbard and a sister-in-law, Carol (Tom) Swart of Cortland.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Ann Mancino who he married September27, 1986 and passed away September 5, 2014; a sister, Mary Miller and three brothers, William, Arthur and Leonard Toto.

Memorial calling hours will be Friday, March 30, 2018, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A service will follow the calling hours at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 30, at the funeral home with Rev. Carl Kish officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Angelo’s name to St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 4659 State Route 46, Cortland, Ohio 44410.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossieandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to the Mancino family.