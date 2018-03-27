Another round of rain on the way

See the Video Above for the latest weather update.

A wet weather pattern will continue this week with rounds of rain. The heaviest will arrive Thursday afternoon and into the evening.

Look for showers to move through the area overnight and last through the early morning hours of Wednesday. There will be a break in the showers through the day. The risk for showers will return into the evening with an isolated threat for a shower or thunderstorm overnight.

Heavier rain will move in Thursday. Mainly into the afternoon and evening. The risk for a thunderstorm will return too.

Cooler temperatures return Friday with a chance for snow to mix in with showers through the early part of the day.

Easter Weekend will bring a chance for a shower both Saturday and Sunday.

