Another round of rain on the way

Waves of rain will sweep through the region this week.

By Published: Updated:
Youngstown, Ohio Forecast

See the Video Above for the latest weather update.

A wet weather pattern will continue this week with rounds of rain.  The heaviest will arrive Thursday afternoon and into the evening.

Look for showers to move through the area overnight and last through the early morning hours of Wednesday.  There will be a break in the showers through the day.  The risk for showers will return into the evening with an isolated threat for a shower or thunderstorm overnight.

Heavier rain will move in Thursday.  Mainly into the afternoon and evening.  The risk for a thunderstorm will return too.

Cooler temperatures return Friday with a chance for snow to mix in with showers through the early part of the day.

Easter Weekend will bring a chance for a shower both Saturday and Sunday.

SEE THE FORECAST HERE

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s