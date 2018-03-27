AP source: Pitt hires Capel to rebuild basketball program

A source said Jeff Capel will take over Kevin Stallings, who was fired earlier this month

By WILL GRAVES, AP Sports Writer Published:
Oklahoma head coach Jeff Capel playfully pushes guard Willie Warren, right, during practice for a men's NCAA tournament regional semifinal college basketball game in Memphis, Tenn., Thursday, March 26, 2009. Oklahoma will play Syracuse Friday.
Oklahoma head coach Jeff Capel playfully pushes guard Willie Warren, right, during practice for a men's NCAA tournament regional semifinal college basketball game in Memphis, Tenn., Thursday, March 26, 2009. Oklahoma will play Syracuse Friday. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Pittsburgh is turning to Jeff Capel to turn around its struggling basketball program.

A person with direct knowledge of the agreement tells The Associated Press that Capel will take over Kevin Stallings, who was fired earlier this month. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deal was not formally announced.

Capel spent the last seven seasons as an assistant under Mike Krzyzewski at Duke. Capel previously served as head coach at Virginia Commonwealth and Oklahoma, taking both schools to the NCAA Tournament during his tenure. The 43-year-old Capel has a 162-110 career record.

The Panthers are in full rebuilding mode after going 8-24 this season, including a 0-18 mark in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Athletic director Heather Lyke fired Stallings on March 8 after two seasons.

Capel will take over a young roster that included seven freshmen averaging at least 17 minutes.

