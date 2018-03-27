Bazetta Twp. considering speed cameras

Related Coverage Ohio House passes bill to withhold money to cities with speed cameras

BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – There will be a presentation Tuesday for township trustees and the public to learn more about speed cameras.

Trustees and representatives from Blue Line Solutions will be at the Township Administration Building at 9 a.m. to discuss the cameras and how they would work in the township.

Township leaders have been considering the cameras for a few months.

One of the places they are looking to use the cameras is on Elm Road, near Walmart.

Recently, the Ohio House passed a bill that would without state funding from communities that use the speed the cameras. The proposed legislation would withhold the amount of money that a municipality earns on tickets issued with the speed cameras. The bill will now go before the Senate.