Bazetta Twp. considering speed cameras

Township leaders have been considering the cameras for a few months

By Published: Updated:
hubbard ohio cameras speeding tickets police

BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – There will be a presentation Tuesday for township trustees and the public to learn more about speed cameras.

Trustees and representatives from Blue Line Solutions will be at the Township Administration Building at 9 a.m. to discuss the cameras and how they would work in the township.

Township leaders have been considering the cameras for a few months.

One of the places they are looking to use the cameras is on Elm Road, near Walmart.

Recently, the Ohio House passed a bill that would without state funding from communities that use the speed the cameras. The proposed legislation would withhold the amount of money that a municipality earns on tickets issued with the speed cameras. The bill will now go before the Senate.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s