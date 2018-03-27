Blue teams make a sweep of Columbiana County all-star games

Related Coverage Columbiana All Stars Shine in 31st Classic

LISBON, OHIO (WKBN) – It was a blue night as both the boys and girls blue teams won the 33rd Annual Columbiana County Scholarship Basketball Classic Tuesday night at Lisbon’s George M. Nance Gymnasium. The game is sponsored by the Columbiana County Basketball Coaches Association.

Forty Columbiana County seniors participated in the game as the girl’s blue team won the opener 51-46, and the boy’s blue team won the nightcap 88-80. Both games used a 20-minute half format.

In the opener, the blue led 30-21 at halftime before the red squad battled back to tie the game at 41 with 6:50 remaining in the contest. That is when Columbiana’s Alexis Cross hit the second of two free throws and added a basket a minute later to propel her team into a lead they would not relinquish.

The blue team was led by Southern’s Anna Sevek with 13-points, earning her the MVP award in the contest. Leetonia’s Kayla Jackson recorded 11 points while Marisa McDonough added 10 for the blue team.

“It was so much fun,” Sevek exclaimed. “We had a lot of laughs, fun times. We did what we do best. Running up and down the court. Playing with our heart.”

For the red squad, the game MVP went to Salem’s Allee Davidson Chuck who scored a game-high 18 points. Beaver Local’s Kierra Taylor also recorded double digits for the red squad with 10 points in the game.

“It was a different group of girls to get used to, but it was a lot of fun,” Davidson Chuck remarked. Davidson Chuck also mentioned that she looked forward to playing against Alexis Cross in the game, “We had already played against each other twice. I knew her, and I was really looking forward to it.”

In the boy’s contest, the blue team led most of the first half, carrying a 42-37 into the intermission. After the red team went on a 13-7 run to start the second half they grabbed their first lead of the game at 50-49. But after the teams were tied at 71 late in the game, the blue team would close with a 17-7 run to win pulling away.

Salem’s Chase Ackerman scored 12 points to earn the MVP award for the blue team. East Palestine’s Clayton Murray also recorded 12 points, while Southern’s Dominic Pugliano had 11, and East Palestine’s Brenden Kemp added 10.

“It was a great experience. To get to come out and play one last time, and be able to play with Zac Bezon (Salem teammate) and a bunch of these guys that I’ll never get to play with (again). It was a bunch of fun and good times,” Ackerman said.

Ackerman added that there were a few players on the opposite side of the gym that he enjoying playing against, “Yeah Kaden Smith, I’ve been playing AAU with him since I was a freshman. He’s always so fun to play with because he can shoot, he’s fast, and he’s tall just like me so it’s always a good battle.”

For the red team, Beaver Local’s Zak Pappas scored a game-high 16 points to take home the MVP award for his team. United’s Kaden Smith recorded 14 points, while Beaver Local’s Drew Theiss had 12 and Crestview’s Scott Murray had 11 to led the red team.

“Have fun, make memories, and meet new people,” Pappas explained what he will take away from the experience. “It was fun coming out and playing with friends. Everyone put the ball in the hoop and everyone had fun. I loved the whole experience of it.”

Zak had the unique experience of having his father Jay Pappas serve as a referee for the game. Jay Pappas graduated from Wellsville and participated in the game back in 1989. The two were recognized at the intermission of the boy’s contest.

“He said to just go out and do your thing,” Zak said of his father’s advice. “Have fun.”

Between games, Columbiana County Basketball Coaches Association President Donald Thompson presented over 20 scholarship awards to Columbiana County senior basketball players. The association has awarded over 400 scholarships totaling $200,000 in scholarship funds since the game’s inception.