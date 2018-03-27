Carl M. Hunter Obituary

CHAMPION TOWNSHIP – Carl M. Hunter, 91, of Champion Township, died Tuesday evening, March 27, 2018, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren.

He was born April 27, 1926, in Champion, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Harry Hunter and Grace Grimm Hunter, who raised her children on her own. Carl moved to Trumbull County in 1946.

He was a 1944 graduate of Connellsville High School in Pennsylvania.

He served in the United States Army Air Corps as a Corporal during World War II.

He worked for 45 years at Packard Electric Division of General Motors in the service department as an engineering technician, retiring in 1991 from the shipping department.

Carl had been a 45-year member of First Baptist Church in Warren, where he served as a deacon and a member of the church executive board. In more recent years, he was a member of Champion Baptist Church.

He was a member of the Trumbull County American Legion Honor Guard Post No. 540 in Cortland.

Carl was an avid league bowler and golfer and served as treasurer/secretary of the church bowling league.

Carl is survived by his stepchildren, Juli Ann (Jeffrey) Sander of Austintown, Kalin C. McDanel of Howland and Thomas B. (Julie) McDanel of Cortland; his brother-in-law, Robert Fuller of Scottdale, Pennsylvania; a sister-in-law, Louise Evans of Overland Park, Kansas; a special nephew, Mark Bunting of Scottdale and many nieces, nephews and several cousins also survive.

His first wife, Mary Ellen Payne Hunter, whom he married July 10, 1948, preceded in 1994; his second wife, Joan Elizabeth “Jo” Barr Hunter, whom he married September 7, 1996, preceded him in death in 2009. One sister, Helen Fuller, also preceded him in death.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at Lane Family Lane Family Funeral Homes – Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive, Warren, OH US 44483, where the family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, April 2, 2018 and also one hour prior to the service, 10:00 a.m., at the funeral home on Tuesday, April 2, 2018. Pastor Keith Easton will officiate.

Burial will be at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Champion Baptist Church, 556 Center St. West, Warren, OH 44481.

