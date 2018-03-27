Chris Amill named head football coach at Chaney

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Chaney High School won’t field a varsity football team until the 2019-2020 school year, but district officials have already selected the man who will lead it.

Chris Amill, director of men’s player development and an assistant football coach at East High School, was selected this week as the head football coach for Chaney. He will continue to work at East through this year and next school year as he rebuilds a foundation to restart the Cowboys team.

Chaney will have a freshman football team next school year, but varsity and junior varsity football won’t return to the school until the following year.

“I am very honored and grateful to not only lead Chaney Football back but to also be a part of a program with a great tradition,” Amill said. “I have experienced success as a player and a coach and I’m going to use the things that I’ve learned to build upon the tradition and pride of Chaney Football. I look forward to creating relationships with alumni and the community and to being involved in an old but new city series with East.

“I hope our city continues to support our students and to our students, I promise I won’t let you down,” Amill said.

Before coming to YCSD last July, Amill worked for 15 years as a football coach at Cardinal Mooney High School and six years as a teacher, special education assistant and director of player development at that school. He created practice schedules and game plans, conducted clinics and served as the lead recruiter for junior high students.

Amil also was head coach of the girls’ lacrosse team at Mooney.

Rick Shepas, YCSD’s chief of physical development and athletics, believes Amill’s experience in Mahoning Valley athletics and his familiarity with the city and school district make Amill a great fit to lead Chaney’s football program.

“He’s been a defensive coordinator, assistant head coach and led recruitment at Mooney,” Shepas said. “He’s also coached teams in playoff and state championship games.”

Bob Klinar, Chaney High principal, also has high hopes.

“Coach Amill brings to Chaney High School an intensified zeal to return the Cowboy Football program to the glory days of state-caliber competitiveness,” he said. “His tenacious style and commitment will develop our student-athletes to be quality young men and positive representatives of the Cowboy Nation while instilling the tenets of a successful program. Coach Amill is the Chaney Way.”

Amill’s knack for building relationships — both with students and with his colleagues — also set him apart, Shepas said.

“Having been through so many years of experience, he knows how he wants to get Chaney football back on its feet,” he said.

The tradition of Chaney Cowboys football stalled when YCSD changed to a district with one traditional high school in 2011. CEO Krish Mohip restructured the district beginning this school year with a return to neighborhood schools and restoration of Chaney as a traditional high school.

Anthony Floyd, a Cowboys standout in his high school days, will serve as an assistant coach for the new Cowboys. Floyd also is track coach at East.

“Having Anthony Floyd as part of this whole process I think really will be key to the early success we have over at Chaney,” Shepas said. “He is beginning what’s going to be a very long and successful coaching career with us.”

The district posted the Chaney head coach position and nine people were interviewed before Amill was selected.

Mohip believes Amill is the right choice to rebuild the Chaney football program.

“I join many fans and alumni who look forward to great things when the Cowboys return to the football field,” the CEO said.

