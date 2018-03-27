Clyde L. Zepernick Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Clyde L. Zepernick, age 85, died at 8:25 a.m. Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at his home.

He was born July 30, 1932 in Salem, the son of the late Robert C. and Margaret (Harris) Zepernick.

Clyde previously worked as a lathe operator for 30 years at the former E.W. Bliss Co. in Salem.

He was a 1952 graduate of Salem High School, a member of Winona Methodist Church, Butler Grange and the Salem Police Auxiliary for 20 years.

Clyde enjoyed farming, singing and playing the guitar and harmonica, riding his motorcycle and horseback riding.

Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Ida H. (Hartsough) Zepernick, whom he married March 22, 1952; three sons, Steve Zepernick of Salem, David Zepernick of Alliance and Randy Zepernick of Aurora; two daughters, Carol Speece of Salem and Judy Heath of Norton; 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, a brother, Ray Zepernick; two sisters, Gertrude Kastenhuber and Beatrice Adams and two sets of twins preceded him in death.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 30, 2018 at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Rick Brendlinger of Damascus Friends Church officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 29, 2018 at the funeral home.

Interment will be held at Hope Cemetery.