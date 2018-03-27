Columbiana County police grads leave class with field lessons

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) training is an important part of policing. The ongoing training helps officers learn how to respond to ensure the safest outcomes.

Tuesday was graduation day for the first group of Columbiana County police who completed 40 hours of CIT team training. The group included 13 students from 10 departments.

The officers were taught about what services Columbiana County has available, an overlook of mental health and developmental issues, and how people can be referred to the appropriate agencies for care.

“CIT is important because it brings law enforcement training up to what the rest of the standard is in the state. It is not atypical to have a police department in the rest of Ohio to have 35 to 45 percent of their officers trained in crisis intervention team training,” said Rick Whitfield, Columbiana County CIT coordinator.

The training also covered care providers speaking about juveniles, the elderly, veterans services and substance abuse disorders.

