Complaints lead to removal of 56 dogs from Mineral Ridge home

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – More than four dozen dogs were removed from a home in Mineral Ridge Tuesday night.

Neighbors on Depot Street have been complaining for months about the smell coming from the home. They also said they heard dogs barking all the time.

The Trumbull County Dog Warden removed 56 dogs and two birds.

They will be taken to the pound to get checked out and put up for adoption, though that process will take some time.

An officer with the Trumbull County Dog Warden said the animals are in bad shape. All of the dogs have fleas and are covered in urine.

This story is corrected to show updated numbers of the animals rescued from the home.

