Complaints lead to removal of 56 dogs from Mineral Ridge home

Neighbors said they've been calling about a bad smell for months

By Published: Updated:
Mineral Ridge dogs removed from home

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – More than four dozen dogs were removed from a home in Mineral Ridge Tuesday night.

Neighbors on Depot Street have been complaining for months about the smell coming from the home. They also said they heard dogs barking all the time.

The Trumbull County Dog Warden removed 56 dogs and two birds.

They will be taken to the pound to get checked out and put up for adoption, though that process will take some time.

An officer with the Trumbull County Dog Warden said the animals are in bad shape. All of the dogs have fleas and are covered in urine.

This story is corrected to show updated numbers of the animals rescued from the home.

Dogs removed from Mineral Ridge home

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s