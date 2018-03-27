Coyote sightings increase as mating cycle begins

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Many reports have come in to the WKBN First News newsroom about coyotes in the area.

Jamey Emmert with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources said reports of coyote sighting always increase this time of year.

“Coyotes are very active this time of year. We are experiencing their breeding activities. Coyotes are attempting to find mates or to strengthen pair bonds and prepare to give birth to the next generation,” Emmert said.

“It’s important to keep pets leashed. Keep them inside, especially during nighttime hours or accompany pets outside after dark,” Emmert said.

Trash that is sitting outside can attract a coyote. If you see one, keep your distance and get away from the animal.

