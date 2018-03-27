David Barber Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – A memorial service will be held Wednesday, April 4 at 7:00 p.m., with Fr. Michael Swierz officiating, at Higgins Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel for David Barber as a celebration of his life.

David Barber, formerly of Austintown, Ohio and hometown of Struthers, Ohio, age 60, passed away on Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at the Rainey Hospice House.

He was put at rest on Tuesday, April 3 in South Carolina.

Dave was born on January 29, 1958 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Larry and Antonette (Marr) Barber.

He was an account executive for General Parks, Inc. for more than 36 years.

Dave was an active member in boys scouts both as a child himself and as a father with his son, Zachery. He was a brilliant man looking to inspire others with his words; especially his son, nieces and nephews and not to mention his great-nieces and nephews; that he adored so dearly. He made sure he was always there for the people he loved both in celebration and when in need. He was never burdened by others, he only found joy in giving both his time and advice. His words will forever be in our hearts but our memories with him remain even closer.

He is survived by his wife, Diane (Manners) Barber; a son, Zachery Barber; a brother, Dale (Ginger) Barber; a sister, Jackie (Kevin) Stout; a sister-in-law, Cindy Barber and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his loving parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Barber.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to a cancer or multiple sclerosis organization of the donor’s choice in David’s name.

“When there’s nothing left of me but love, share it”

Arrangements handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes.